Skai Jackson Shares Her 10 Aerie Essentials

Everyone has scrolled through Instagram, marveling at someone's flawless skin or seemingly perfect life, even Skai Jackson. She teamed up with Aerie for the #AerieREAL campaign, which promotes sharing authentic, unedited content to social media. The challenge encourages people to show their real lives on TikTok and Instagram, use the hashtag #AerieREAL, and tag @aerie. For every post, Aerie will donate $1 (up to $100K) to NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association. In addition to Skai, Keke Palmer, Lana Condor, Aly Raisman, Sienna Gomez, Ava Michelle, Lauren Chan, Danae Mercer, Remi Bader, Taylor Cassidy, and Manon Matthews have partnered with Aerie for this initiative.

Skai spoke to E! about representing the brand and her experiences with social media. She shared, "I've been a really big fan of Aerie for a long time and I love the message of wanting people to show their true selves" The actress even acknowledged she "might feel a little bit down" when she looks through Instagram sometimes. When that happens, she reminds herself "those are real people too and they're not going to show everything they're going through."