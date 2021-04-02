Amanda Seyfried Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Channing Tatum From Dear John Set

Watch : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Amanda Seyfried won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

On April 1, the Oscar nominee took to her Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of her and Channing Tatum's beloved film, Dear John. She captioned the photos, which show her and Channing making funny faces at the camera, "#tbt DEAR JOHN."

It's hard to believe the movie, based on Nicholas Sparks' novel, premiered in theaters over a decade ago. Yes, you read that right! Dear John, which followed the love story of John Tyree (Channing) and college student Savannah (Amanda), was officially released in January 2010, topping the box office charts. Since then, the movie has only continued to grow in popularity, thanks in part to streaming services.

As for why audiences found such a deep connection to the film, Channing previously told E! News it's all about the love story. "Two kids that fall in love and it's the first love and you can't get it right," he shared. "It's gonna be painful and you're gonna learn a lot. It's not gonna be always fun but it's definitely gonna be always brilliant and beautiful."