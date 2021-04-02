Why Fans Think Joshua Bassett Is Throwing Shade at Olivia Rodrigo After "Deja Vu" Release

Buckle up! Because this Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett drama just took another turn.
On April 1, the 18-year-old singer and actress debuted her new single "deja vu." The song is about watching an ex start a new relationship and seeing the former flame experience all these moments that had once been shared with someone else.
Later that day, the 20-year-old actor took to TikTok to share a new video. "I'm just freaking out. I just found this out," he said in the clip. "Did you guys know that the world doesn't revolve around you? Isn't that crazy?"
And while Bassett didn't give a reason for the seemingly sarcastic post, some fans thought it was in response to Rodrigo's song. "Joshua's TikTok today was DEFO shade at Olivia," one follower tweeted, "like actually." Wrote another viewer in the comments section, "Hmm. I think I've heard this before? Or maybe it's just deja vu? Anyone else?"
Others, however, wondered if it was part of an April Fools' Day prank, and some argued fans shouldn't make assumptions. "This is kinda getting out of hand," one commenter wrote. "Not everything Josh says is about Liv, and the other way around as well. Let them live their lives, geez."
As fans are well aware, Rodrigo and Bassett, who star alongside each other on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, previously sparked romance rumors. But after Rodrigo shared a TikTok video about "failed relationships" in August, some followers wondered if the two had called it quits.
But the story didn't end there. In November, Bassett posted a TikTok video with Sabrina Carpenter. And when Rodrigo released her no. 1 hit "drivers license," there was speculation that the single was about the rumored love triangle. However, Rodrigo didn't specify what inspired the track.
"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she told Billboard in January. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."
At the beginning of 2021, Carpenter released her own song, "Skin," leading some listeners to wonder if it was dropped in response to "drivers license." Although, Carpenter later claimed, "The song isn't calling out one single person."
"Some lines address a specific situation," the 21-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, "while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."
Bassett also released a song called "Lie Lie Lie." In a press release, he said he wrote the track after he "found out someone close to me had been lying about me behind my back for a long time."
Now, some fans are wondering if "deja vu" alludes to any of the drama. In fact, Rodrigo told Zane Lowe she actually penned the tune about a month after writing "drivers license" and that the process started based on a lyric she already had in her phone.
"I'm sort of obsessed with the concept of deja vu. Like, I really love that concept. I get déjà vu all the time," she explained during the New Music Daily interview. "So, I thought it would be, like, a cool play on words to kind of use déjà vu as a metaphor for, like, how—you know, it's a very universal thing that happens when, like, you break up with someone, and they get somebody else, and you kind of see them living, like, the life that you lived with someone else….Like, [it's] a super universal thing that I think happens to everyone that we don't really talk about a ton."