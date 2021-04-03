KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills, Dermalogica, Benefit Cosmetics & More

It's the final day of the sale! Get these beauty and skincare products at half price while you can.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 03, 2021 11:00 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-comm: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, Dermalogica & MoreE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Today is the final day of their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, Dermalogica, and Peter Thomas Roth along with a surprise steal.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

read
Restock Alert! Get the KVD Beauty Foundation That Went Viral on TikTok

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Ulta and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.

$23
$12
Ulta

Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm

If you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, apply the Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm. This product accelerates cell turnover, restores firmness and elasticity, diminishes the appearance of dark circles and dark spots.

$65
$33
Ulta

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

2

Reign Disick's Cursing and Twerking Will Make You Gasp

3

Dionne Warwick Perfectly Reacts to Regé-Jean's Bridgerton Exit

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara separates, lifts, and curls your lashes. The curve-setting formula holds for 12 hours and the formula is water-resistant, but easy to remove at the end of the day.

$26
$13
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads

Clear acne blemishes and prevent future breakouts when you incorporate Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads into your skincare routine. The pads chemically exfoliate to improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, and texture.

$46
$23
Ulta

While you're shopping at Ulta, check out some of our favorite pimple patches.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

2

Reign Disick's Cursing and Twerking Will Make You Gasp

3

Dionne Warwick Perfectly Reacts to Regé-Jean's Bridgerton Exit

4

Kim Kardashian Quizzes Mason About Kourtney & Addison Rae's Sleepovers

5

Regé-Jean Page Is Not Returning For Bridgerton Season 2