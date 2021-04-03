Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Anastasia Beverly Hills, Dermalogica, Benefit Cosmetics & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Today is the final day of their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Today is the only day to save 50% on these products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, Dermalogica, and Peter Thomas Roth along with a surprise steal.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Ulta and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.
Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm
If you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, apply the Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm. This product accelerates cell turnover, restores firmness and elasticity, diminishes the appearance of dark circles and dark spots.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
The Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara separates, lifts, and curls your lashes. The curve-setting formula holds for 12 hours and the formula is water-resistant, but easy to remove at the end of the day.
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Clear acne blemishes and prevent future breakouts when you incorporate Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads into your skincare routine. The pads chemically exfoliate to improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, and texture.
While you're shopping at Ulta, check out some of our favorite pimple patches.