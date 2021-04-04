KardashiansBritney SpearsSAG AwardsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Michael Strahan and Matt James toyed with fans on April Fools' Day, while Travis Barker ditched his signature facial tattoos in a shocking makeover.

Watch: Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Covers Up His Face Ink

The struggle to figure out if a star's transformation was real or fake was definitely real, people. 

Ah yes, April Fools' Day, the holiday in which many a celebrity will cause their fans to freak out over a major change or announcement, only to reveal it was all just a joke. And one of this week's biggest stories that had people speculating if it was all just a huge prank was pulled by Michael Strahan, who caused a social media frenzy when he revealed he had closed his signature gap in between his two front teeth. 

But that doesn't mean there weren't some real-deal change-ups, with Kylie Jenner sporting a chic new look that will have you craving a chop for yourself this spring and Zooey Deschanel finally showing us what's going on beneath her signature bangs. Plus, you won't believe what Travis Barker looks like without his face tattoos...

Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Twitter
Michael Strahan

The Good Morning America host has a new reason to smile. 

Strahan surprised many when he revealed he had the famous gap in his front teeth closed by the professionals at Smile Design Manhattan. On March 30, the former NFL star posted a video of himself going into the dentist office for the procedure, calling it a "moment 50 years in the making."

According to the TV personality, he didn't post about closing his gap on social media or talk to anyone about it because he knew people would tell him not to do it. As he put it, "I've got to do what I want to do for myself now."

After all was said and done, Strahan could not stop smiling. He declared, "I love it," before doing a little happy dance for the camera.

However, people are apprehensive to believe this procedure really happened, especially since he announced it only a couple of days before April Fool's Day.

So, on April 1, Strahan offered an update, confirming it was all a ruse. "Come on, man! The gap is here to stay—for a little while," he stated in a video. "It's not going anywhere anytime soon...I had a good time. I actually feel bad, I feel really bad about actually not closing it after everything that I saw."

Alabama Luella Barker/Instagram
Travis Barker

Blink and you'll miss the drummer without his signature face tattoos. 

On March 30, Barker appeared in his daughter Alabama's Instagram video, in which she covered his infamous ink with KVD's new Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. Using the viral product, the teenager was able to completely cover his two major facial tattoos: one underneath his left eye that reads "Blessed," and an anchor on the side of his right eye. Talk about full coverage!

In the video, Alabama asks her dad which of his many tattoos is his favorite, to which Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend answers, "Probably the one you just covered."

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images; Insagram
Matt James

It's the question on everyone's minds this April Fools' Day: Did the Bachelor really shave his beard?!

On April 1, the former lead took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he got rid of his facial hair after months of growing it out. As he put it, "It was time. [Peace hand emoji] beard."

The timing of this announcement was suspect, as it coincided with the trick-filled holiday, and comes after the 29-year-old received some heat for his facial hair while his season was airing. In addition to becoming the subject of many a meme, former contestant Bri Springs said she was "not a fan" of the facial hair

But hours after debuting his fresh shave, James revealed he in fact hadn't ditched his beard, posting a selfie to his Instagram Stories, writing, "April FOOLS!" He added a #BeardGNG" hashtag. 

BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner

If you've been debating whether or not to chop your hair, let the 23-year-old reality star's new short 'do persuade you to go for it.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram on March 29 to post a picture of her edgy new look en route to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles with her sister Kendall Jenner and a few of their friends. 

Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

Who's that girl?!

Ever wonder what the New Girl star looks like without her signature bangs? Well, she took to Instagram to show off a new look sans her fringe and fans can barely recognize her.

"Proof I have a forehead," Deschanel captioned the mirror selfie. "For all the doubters..."

People did have some questions—specifically, that this was a pic of the 500 Days of Summer actress at all. One fan joked, "baby this is katy perry."

Instagram/Bronson Pinchot
Bronson Pinchot

What did you do during quarantine? The Perfect Strangers star kicked off his weight loss journey in mid-2020 after seeing a photo of himself from Battle of the Network Stars in 2017. "There was an old fat guy," he told Page Six of the picture, adding he shuddered while looking at it.

After adopting a vegan diet, the 61-year-old actor went on to lose 60 pounds in six months.

"Me. Before self-designed healthy plant-based eating program & 20 seconds ago," Pinchot captioned his before-and-after transformation photo on Instagram.

Trending Stories

1

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

2

Kevin Durant Fined $50,000 By NBA for “Derogatory Language”

3

How Michelle Williams Protects Daughter Matilda Ledger's Privacy

