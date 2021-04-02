Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here Promises a Lot More Adventure in New Season 2 Trailer

"Wherever he goes, adventure awaits."
That's the message at the heart of the all-new trailer for season two of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here. The animated comedy series, which stars Tony Hale as Archibald Strutter, is returning to Peacock on April 22.
Thankfully, E! News has obtained an exclusive first look at the upcoming season, which includes plenty of new wild adventures for Archibald. Case in point: The positive chicken is seen declaring, "I'm amazing" as he skis on "two sprained ankles."
Classic, Archibald.
And the adventure doesn't stop there as Archibald later faces off against the tooth pirate. The sea-based foe declares to Archibald, "I believe ye have booty that belongs to me."
In response, Archibald states, "No! This booty's all mine."
Later on, Archibald finds himself "running a little faster than usual." He notes at superspeed, "Wicked awesome!"
We're definitely curious to see how Archibald ended up in that situation.
Hale, whose children's book inspired the series, is best known for his Emmy-winning role on Veep and for playing Buster Bluth on Arrested Development.
The Peacock Original also stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Jordan Fisher (Dancing With the Stars), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy, Fish Hooks), Kari Wahlgren (Ducktales, Rick & Morty), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot, Thunderbirds Are Go).
For those unfamiliar with the animated series, Peacock described Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here as "a comedy about the adventures of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who improvises his way through life but always finds his way home to his three siblings and trusty sidekick."
Take a closer look at what's to come for season two by checking out the exclusive trailer above. You can also catch up on past episodes of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here on Peacock ahead of the April 22 season two premiere.
