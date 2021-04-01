Is Matt James' Shaved Beard an April Fools' Day Prank? You Decide

It's the question on everyone's minds this April Fools' Day: Did Matt James really shave his beard?
On Thursday, April 1, the former Bachelor lead took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he got rid of his facial hair after months of growing it out. As he put it, "It was time. [Peace hand emoji] beard."
The timing of this announcement was suspect, as it coincided with April Fools' Day. And though Matt may have seemed like he was just another fitness-obsessed Bachelor Nation star who also enjoys chopping wood in the forest, he actually has a sense of humor, albeit more unique than most.
Case in point, Matt made his own version of charcuterie boards for TikTok, which he referred to as "charchutary" boards. These snack platters consisted of pizza Lunchables, Oreos, pita chips, hummus, Teddy Grahams, Bagel Bites, Pizza Rolls, dino nuggets, Uncrustables, no raisins ever and, once, a giant cookie cake that said "Learn to kiss with your eyes closed" surrounded by snack cakes.
All of this is to say that the 29-year-old businessman has no qualms about pranking people if it results in a few laughs.
That being said, the reality star did get some heat for growing out his beard. In addition to becoming the subject of many a meme, former contestant Bri Springs said she was "not a fan" of the facial hair.
And it would make sense if Matt shaved since a source recently told E! News he's looking for "a fresh start," following his tumultuous season of The Bachelor.
"He is ready for new beginnings and that is one of the reasons he cleared his IG page," the insider explained. "He wants to step back and refocus his priorities. The show was very toxic and taxing on his mental health and he is glad it's over."
Then again, it's April Fools' Day so it could truly go either way!