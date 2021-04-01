Watch Topher Grace and the Cast of Home Economics Play "Never Have I Ever: Sibling Edition"

Watch : Topher Grace & "Home Economics" Stars Play 'Never Have I Ever'

Having siblings is never easy, no matter how much many anyone has.

ABC's new comedy Home Economics stars Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro and Caitlin McGee as three siblings who, despite their varying economic classes, love/hate each other in that way only brothers and sisters can.

In a new video, exclusive to E! News, the cast celebrated their sibling relationships with a game of Never Have I Ever: Sibling Edition. Their real life brothers and sisters better watch out, because the tea is getting spilled.

Grace has absolutely eaten his sister's Halloween candy while McGee wouldn't dare, and Tatro has definitely pinned the blame on his brother or sister for something he actually did. Grace has not read his sister's diary, but only because she didn't have one.