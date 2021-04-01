How Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares "Changed His Life for the Better"

Watch : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

Last summer, a few months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Zac Efron was spotted frequently in Australia with a woman named Vanessa.

No, not that one. Australian model Vanessa Valladares. She reportedly met the 33-year-old High School Musical alum in the country while waitressing. The two soon sparked romance rumors and last September, E! News confirmed they were dating. Efron and Valladares would go on to be photographed together in Australia, where he rented a house, several times over the next few months.

"He's very happy being with Vanessa and living in Australia," a source close to Efron told E! News on Thursday, April 1. "It's changed his life for the better."

The source continued, "They started dating in July and have been together since. They love to travel locally and are very adventurous. They love skiing, surfing and hanging out with both his and her friends. They spend a lot of time outdoors just chilling. She quit her job so she can have the flexibility to travel with him. They are on the same page with that and it's working out for them."

Efron and Valladares, 25, have not commented publicly about their relationship.