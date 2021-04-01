Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby No. 2

Leslie Odom Jr. has a whole lot to celebrate!
Just days before the actor could win a Screen Actors Guild Award, the One Night in Miami… star confirmed on social media that his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed a second child.
"More life!" he wrote to his 800,000 Instagram followers. "One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."
Leslie would add that Able Phineas was born March 25. And yes, the entire family is doing great.
On Thursday, April 1, the actor participated in the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominee junket presented by City National Bank. While safely speaking to the press virtually, the Tony winner shared a glimpse into his new reality.
"He gave us four and a half hours of sleep last night, which I will take any day," he joked to reporters. "We're good. We're just so happy. My daughter is so happy. My wife is happy to have him out of her belly and into this world. Watching her give birth was the bravest thing I've ever witnessed truthfully. I don't know how women do that, but we're very happy."
Leslie added, "I'm just bursting with gratitude and joy every moment. What a time."
Back in November 2020, Leslie and Nicolette revealed they were expecting their second child together. The couple is already proud parents to a 3-year-old girl named Lucille Ruby.
"Sweet baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you," Nicolette previously wrote online. "More reasons to love, to live, to connect, to pave the way for you and other little ones arriving in this world. We love you."
Leslie continued, "Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying for him and all the little ones on the way! The new class!! ... We'll make it right for you."
The celebrations aren't done yet! Later this month, Leslie will celebrate his Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. But whether he picks up a trophy or not, the Hamilton star knows he has already won big.
As Leslie told reporters, "Award season is wonderful but there's nothing like a new baby, I'll tell you that."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz