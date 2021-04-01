Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Recalls Watching His Wife Give Birth

Leslie Odom Jr. has a whole lot to celebrate!

Just days before the actor could win a Screen Actors Guild Award, the One Night in Miami… star confirmed on social media that his wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed a second child.

"More life!" he wrote to his 800,000 Instagram followers. "One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

Leslie would add that Able Phineas was born March 25. And yes, the entire family is doing great.

On Thursday, April 1, the actor participated in the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominee junket presented by City National Bank. While safely speaking to the press virtually, the Tony winner shared a glimpse into his new reality.