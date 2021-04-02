The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

It's a TV event 23 years in the making.

The Challenge: All Stars officially premiered on April 1 and the caliber of The Real World and Road Rules veterans the Paramount+ spinoff lured out of retirement was anything but an April Fools' Day joke. Assembled by Challenge "godfather" Mark Long, who is also competing for the $500,000 grand prize, franchise icons like Ruthie Alcaide, Syrus Yarbrough and Alton Williams are back in action for the limited series. It was basically a high school reunion but with people vastly more entertaining and engaging than the majority of your actual classmates.

Of course, spots were limited, with just 22 contestants making the final cast list, meaning some viewers were disappointed to see several fan favorites not return. Not only were recent winners C.T. Tamburello and Johnny Bananas missing, but legends like Coral Smith, Paula Meronek Beckert and Landon Lueck were also noted non-attendees.

Plus, a few others were actually flown out to Argentina for the entirety of production, but only as alternates.