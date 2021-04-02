KardashiansBritney SpearsTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Shares His 17 Amazon Camping Essentials

Whether you're camping, hiking, tailgating, or beaching, these are items we all need to enjoy our time outdoors.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 02, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Now that the winter weather is behind us it's time enjoy the sunshine. That means you may need to stock up on some outdoor essentials, but there are just so many products to choose from. That's where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace comes in. He teamed up with Amazon Amazon Sports + Outdoors for their Spring Outdoor Event to curate his own storefront. It's a one-stop shop for your camping, hiking, and fishing needs with great picks from brands including Columbia, Beats, and Coleman.

Bubba shared that he loves being outdoors "just to get away from reality," explaining that "being able to escape and relax and just enjoy the sites and scenes just gives you a piece of serenity."

Bubba's favorite items are must-haves for camping enthusiasts, but they can also be used at tailgates, outdoor concerts, and beach outings. Check out his picks and race over to Amazon.

Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home—Indoors or Out!

Columbia PFG Skiff Guide Zipperless Hardbody Thermal Cooler Pack

Use this Columbia cooler while you're camping, tailgating, or beaching. It has a 22-can capacity and a zipper-free lid that allows for quick access to food and drinks. It's leak-proof and has high-performance insulation that keeps ice cold for over 2 days.

$40
Amazon

Columbia Men's Tech Trail Crew Neck

This Columbia crew neck has UPF fabric to protect you from the sun while you spend time outdoors. It also has sweat-wicking properties, which keep you cool and your clothing dry, which also makes this a great shirt for workouts in addition to camping.

$35
Amazon

Columbia Mammoth Creek Tent

Columbia's Mammoth tent is available in options to sleep six, eight, and ten people. Each tent has ample internal space, high ceilings, and pull-out windows. The tent has pockets for storage and mess to maximize airflow. It's made from water-repellent fabric to keep you comfortable during unexpected rain.

$220
6-Person Tent
$310
8-Person Tent
$400
10-Person Tent

Dr. Pepper Soda Cans, 12oz Can (Pack of 15)

Bubba is a big fan of Dr. Pepper and thinks the soda is a must-have essential. We totally agree!

$20
Amazon

Columbia Basin Trail Tension Chair with Mesh

If you love camping, tailgates, picnics, sports games, and outdoor parties, this chair is what you need. It has a 300-pound weight capacity, a supportive steel frame, and cup holders for your favorite beverages. It folds up and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can bring it anywhere you go.

$70
Amazon

GSI Outdoors Columbia 18 fl oz Double-Wall Insulated Vacuum Bottle with Screw-On Top

Use the Columbia Double-Wall Insulated Vacuum Bottle for ice-cold drinks or hot coffee. It keeps beverages cold for 18 hours and keeps drinks hot for 6 hours. This is another one of those items that can be used whether you're camping or not. In reality, it's an everyday essential. 

$25
Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

The Coleman RoadTrip Grill is easy to transport to your campsite or tailgate thanks to its quick-fold legs and 2 wheels. There are 3 adjustable temperature zones so you can cook multiple foods at once.

$227
Amazon

Columbia Men's Terminal Deflector Long Sleeve

If you love camping camping or exercising outdoors, the long-sleeve shirt is a must-buy. It has UPF 50 fabric for sun protection and wicking fabric that keeps you cool and dry.

$23
Amazon

Columbia Men's Outdry Boot

The Columbia Men's Outdry Boot is built to last from high-quality materials. It has omni-heat technology to manage body heat. The boot's rubber outsole provides great support no matter where you're hiking.

$150
$99
Amazon

Columbia 250 Lumen LED Flashlight

Yes, most of us have cell phones, but it's always smart to have a flashlight on hand, especially when you may not have access to a charging outlet. Two AA batteries are enough to power a 2-hour 15-minute run time for this Columbia flashlight.

$40
Amazon

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

These wireless headphones have 9 hours of listening time and a built-in microphone. They're sweat-resistant and Amazon sells them in 8 different colors.

$200
$170
Amazon

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones

If you're looking for reliable headphones at a lower price point, Bubba also recommends the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from.

$50
$40
Amazon

Columbia Men's Inner Limits II Jacket, Packable, Waterproof & Breathable

This is a men's jacket, but anyone can rock this. It's easy to pack, waterproof, and built to last.

$99
Amazon

Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Short

This bathing suit's fabric blocks UVA and UVB rays. It's made from a breathable material and dries quickly when you're out of the water.

$30
Amazon

Columbia 40 Degree Coalridge Hooded Sleeping Bag

The Columbia 40 Degree Coalridge Hooded Sleeping Bag cinches closed to keep you insulated. It is water-resistant and it even maintains its thermal properties when wet. There's a stash pocket for your phone and other essentials. 

$60
Amazon

Columbia Men's Vitesse Outdry Hiking Shoe

The Columbia Men's Vitesse Outdry Hiking Shoes have advanced technology to keep your feet dry on rainy days. They're made from high-quality materials that provide optimal comfort and performance for any activity.

$110
$78
Amazon

Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Lite Plaid Long Sleeve Shirt

A plaid shirt is a classic that should be in anyone's closet. This one has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you sweat-free and UPF 40 sun protection. It's available in 33 different colors on Amazon.

$60
Amazon

If you need more products for your outdoor plans, check out some of our spring favorites.

