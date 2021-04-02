NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Shares His 17 Amazon Camping Essentials

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that the winter weather is behind us it's time enjoy the sunshine. That means you may need to stock up on some outdoor essentials, but there are just so many products to choose from. That's where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace comes in. He teamed up with Amazon Amazon Sports + Outdoors for their Spring Outdoor Event to curate his own storefront. It's a one-stop shop for your camping, hiking, and fishing needs with great picks from brands including Columbia, Beats, and Coleman.

Bubba shared that he loves being outdoors "just to get away from reality," explaining that "being able to escape and relax and just enjoy the sites and scenes just gives you a piece of serenity."

Bubba's favorite items are must-haves for camping enthusiasts, but they can also be used at tailgates, outdoor concerts, and beach outings. Check out his picks and race over to Amazon.