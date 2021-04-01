Tayshia Adams' Ex Spotted on Set of The Bachelorette During Katie Thurston's Season

The twists and turns keep on coming in Bachelor Nation.
With filming well underway for season 17 of The Bachelorette, fans are hoping for any and all details on Katie Thurston's search for love. As it turns out, a familiar face may be part of the journey.
In photos obtained by E! News, Bachelor Nation member Blake Moynes was spotted at the hotel in New Mexico where this season is currently shooting. Surrounded by camera crews and donning his signature gotee, the 30-year-old reality star appeared ready to participate in the show somehow, someway.
While the reasons behind his visit are unclear, fans are already wondering if he's looking to find love with Katie. Or, perhaps he's looking for closure with his ex Tayshia Adams.
Tayshia, who is co-hosting the upcoming season with Kaitlyn Bristowe, eliminated Blake in week nine of her season. After his elimination, the wildlife manager reflected on his journey.
"Even though I wasn't ready for mine to end, I'm so thankful for the opportunity @bacheloretteabc gave me. And, of course to the beautiful @tayshia for giving me a chance and making me feel so comfortable and completely myself throughout the entire process," he wrote on Instagram. "Tayshia has herself some absolute beauties left in the final 4 and I'm excited to watch the rest of this crazy journey unfold!"
As for Tayshia, she found her happily ever after with Zac Clark. In fact, the couple recently posted several photos from what appears to be New Mexico.
"Wanderlust and desert dust," the Click Bait podcast co-host shared on Instagram while posing with her fiancé.
Just last month, The Bachelorette gave fans a sneak peek of the 34 possible men who will vie for Katie's love on season 17. Starting at the age of 25, the group of guys come from all across the country with the goal of making a positive impression on Matt James' ex.
"I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind," Katie previously shared. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."
In a Bachelor Nation first, fans will soon be able to watch back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette. After Katie's search, Michelle Young will lead the way for season 18, airing in fall 2021.
And for those hoping for Bachelor in Paradise, you're in luck.
Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that casting for a new season is well underway. And while one insider revealed that contestants are apprehensive to join the season given past controversies, another source said it's just not the case.
"This could be the best cast ever," a source told E! News. "There is talk of having two years' worth of cast due to no Bachelor in Paradise last year. They are in talks with multiple former leads. For the first time in franchise history, there will very likely be former Bachelors and Bachelorettes hitting the beach in Mexico."
Based on these new photos, perhaps it's safe to say Blake is busy enough in the states.
The Bachelorette returns this summer to ABC.