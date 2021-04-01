Why Chrishell Stause Adamantly Believes Britney Spears Doesn’t Write Her Own Instagram Captions

Chrishell Stause has some serious questions about a recent post from Britney Spears' Instagram account.
On March 30, the singer shared a clip of herself dancing with a caption that appeared to feature the Grammy winner's reaction to the popular documentary "Framing Britney Spears."
"I didn't watch the documentary," her caption read, "but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"
However, some followers, including Chrishell questioned whether those words were actually written by Britney. "Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?" the Selling Sunset star wrote in the comments section. "I want to believe you it's you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"
However, according to Chrishell, Britney's account has since removed her remark. "They deleted my comment, and it had a bunch of likes on it," she said on her Instagram Story. "And for me, this is proof. Like, Britney would not have deleted that. We love you, Britney."
The real estate agent then resurfaced her comment, which a fan had captured. "I don't believe she wrote her caption and I don't believe she deleted my comment," Chrishell wrote alongside it. "I will be happy to be proven wrong because I just want HER to be able to speak for herself!"
She then added, "And yes, I can jump from real estate to Britney in 2.5 seconds flat. If you hire me, this is what you get."
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Britney's social media and whether the posts contain cryptic messages, but in February, her social media manager Cassie Petrey slammed those rumors. "Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram," she wrote. She later added, "Britney is not 'asking for help' or leaving secret messages in her social media."
Back in 2008, Britney's dad Jamie Spears was appointed co-conservatorship of her estate and became sole conservator in 2019 after Andrew M. Wallet resigned from the position. In 2020, Britney's legal team filed to have Bessemer Trust Co. serve as conservator of her estate, and a judge appointed the organization co-conservator later that year.
"It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator," her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the court in February, per Variety, "but we recognize that removal is a separate issue."
However, in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, defended him.
"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," she said, later adding, "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."