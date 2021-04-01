Rachel Bilson Recalls the Most "Invasive" Part of the Bling Ring Robbery Scandal

Watch : What's in Rachel Bilson Bag at NYFW?

For The O.C. and Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson, one key thing still lingers from her experience as a victim of the "Bling Ring" heists.

In 2010, several teens who were part of a group dubbed the "Bling Ring" served time in prison for burglarizing and robbing celebrity homes in Los Angeles. Rachel's house was one of the properties that was hit—five times—and while the thieves were inside, one of the group members allegedly used the actress' bathroom.

"You know, it was kind of crazy at the time," Bilson, 39, said on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrin‪o‬ podcast on Wednesday, March 31. "I guess they came into my house five different times and took everything and even one girl gave an interview, she was like, 'I got so comfortable going in her house, I took a s--t in her bathroom!' I was like, that's more invasive than stealing my purses [laughs]. But yeah, you know, they were young and hopefully, the others learned as well. Who knows. I mean, that's all you can hope for, at this point."

Journalist Nancy Jo Sales wrote about the "Bling Ring" in a 2010 Vanity Fair article, which inspired Sofia Coppola's 2013 satirical crime film of the same name. In the feature story, group member Nick Prugo told Sales that his colleague Rachel Lee went to the bathroom at Bilson's house and had a bowel movement. Lee has not commented.