The Masked Singer Unmasks the Grandpa Monster After Some Questionable Clues

The Masked Singer just sent Grandpa Monster home as a wildcard contestant takes his place.

Another week, another truly unpredictable and somewhat upsetting Masked Singer reveal.

Some fans had figured out that the Grandpa Monster was famous/infamous Youtuber Logan Paul, but it became extremely clear with this week's installment. He revealed his love of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his love of fighting, and sang about his "Bad Reputation" before being voted off the show. He also, for some reason, started a feud with Piglet. 

After he took off his mask, there was one element of his latest clue package that felt, in retrospect, a little...unwise. The package showed Grandpa Monster giving his clues in a forest, which immediately might remind you of the controversy that landed Paul in many headlines in early 2018 after he posted a video from Aokigahara, known as the "suicide forest." The video appeared to feature a dead body.

Logan deleted the video, apologized profusely and pledged to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations after a three-week break from YouTube, so it feels like a strange choice to bring up anything that might remind people of that controversy three years later. 

Grandpa Monster explained that playing the character made him feel free, like the time he stranded himself in the wilderness, which Logan did for an episode of his 2016 TV show, Logan Paul Vs. Unfortunately, that's not the kind of forest most people associate him with. 

Logan escaped detection by the panel, but only barely. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Jake Paul instead of Logan, so you can imagine her reaction when the wrong brother took off his mask. 

While Grandpa Monster is now out of the competition, the talented wildcard contestant Crab has made it in. He'll compete against fellow Group A contestants Black Swan, Piglet and Chameleon as the season continues. 

Keep up with all the contestants below! 

Michael Becker/FOX, imageSPACE for the Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock
Raccoon: Danny Trejo

Once you know the Raccoon is Danny Trejo, you can't unhear it. There was also a donut in his first clue package, which should have been a dead giveaway for the actor-turned-donut seller. 

Michael Becker/FOX, John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Phoenix: Caitlyn Jenner

Few masked singers have been quite as obvious as the Phoenix, who simply could not escape from Caitlyn Jenner's voice and mannerisms. She's been on TV too long to stay a mystery for very long at all. 

Michael Becker/FOX, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Muppets Studio
Snail: Kermit the Frog

We are still shook by this, TBH. The first unmasked singer of season five turned out to be Kermit the Frog, who is a muppet. Sure, he's a prolific star of movies and TV shows, but he is also still a puppet. Baffling! 

Fox
Russian Dolls

The Russian Dolls are baffling. At first there appeared to be on, then a second appeared, and now there are three! They sound exactly like Hanson, and if they're not Hanson, we will eat a shoe. (No we won't.) 

Panel guesses have included Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Fox
Robopine

According to his clues, the Robopine got a call from an angel that changed his life, and now he's on a new mission that no one can touch. He claimed to be 60, but none of the panelists believed him. He's clearly got a voice and some major talent, and if we're agreed that he's lying about his age, Tyrese Gibson could be a solid choice. MC Hammer is actually in his late 50s and would also make sense. 

Guesses included Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie

Fox
Seashell

Seashell moved around with her family for most of her childhood, and has worn a lot of hats. If you ask the internet, it's Tamera Mowry and it's hard to disagree. 

Panel guesses included Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. Ken Jeong tried to guess Kristen Chenoweth and was praised by the rest of the panel, but she has one of the most recognizable voices in showbiz so we're not sure where he was going with that. 

Fox
Black Swan

Black Swan is clearly a fantastic singer who says she got caught up under a spell and hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist. She sounds like a grown up JoJo, who struggled under her original record deal for years before finally breaking free of it. 

The panelists, who have often guessed JoJo in the past, went with Anya Taylor Joy and Camila Cabello. 

Fox
Chameleon

The Chameleon is clearly a tall man and there were references to a "pit" and 007, which makes perfect sense for Wiz Khalifa. He's 6'4" and he's from Pittsburgh. He also has a thing for pitbulls, and has a song called "James Bong." 

Guesses included Redfoo, Diplo and even Nick Cannon, which would admittedly be a great trick. 

Fox
Grandpa Monster

Whoever Grandpa Monster is, he's got a past he's trying to shake and he hates looking back on his younger days because he's done so much growing. Alarmingly, the two prevailing guesses online are Logan Paul and O.J. Simpson. The voice sounds way more like the latter. 

The panel guessed Scott Disick, Johnny Manziel and the Miz

Fox
Piglet

Despite a clue package filled with Bachelor references, the Piglet seems much more likely to be a boy bander. He sounds an awful lot like Nick Lachey, and his clues revealed that the world has seen his heart break, which we all did after the demise of his TV show with ex-wife Jessica Simpson. If it is actually someone from The Bachelor, then we've got to know who's been hiding that talent from us! 

Panelists guessed Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth and Charlie Puth, but none of those feel quite right.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

