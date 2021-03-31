Emmy-Winning Set Designer Evelyn Sakash Found Dead Under Debris in Her Home

Emmy-winning set designer Evelyn Sakash was found dead in her home on Tuesday, March 30, six months after she disappeared.

An NYPD spokesperson told E! News that her body was discovered under debris in her apartment. Sakash, 66, had been missing since September 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help find her.

Police told the Associated Press that the artist was found buried under garbage on her kitchen floor in College Point, Queens, New York, on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

The New York Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News she died of natural causes, as a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which is described as a hardening of the arteries that restricts blood flow.

Sakash's sister, Ellen Brown, hired a cleaning company to clean her apartment and that's how they came to find her body, according to GoFundMe organizer Madeline O'Connell Hartling.

Hartling, who worked with Sakash in the art department for Orange is the New Black, remembers her former colleague as a "kind, loving, and generous friend and sister."