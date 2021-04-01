Lauren London Says Nipsey Hussle Is "Missed Deeply" on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

Two years after his murder, Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London has shared an emotional message about the day her life changed forever.

On March 31, 2019, Nipsey—whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom—was killed in a shooting outside his South Los Angeles store Marathon Clothing. The suspect in his case, Eric Holder, is currently awaiting trial.

Lauren shared a photo of Nipsey to Instagram along with the caption, "The Day Of Ermias' transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."

The model, who shared son Kross Asghedom, 4, with the artist, continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally."

She signed the post, "Your Boogie."