Even Real Housewives' Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Are Invested in Jen Shah's Legal Drama

Watch : "Real Housewives" Star Jen Shah Arrested for Telemarketing Scheme

If there's one thing Bravo stars are going to do, it's bring the drama.

However, no one could've predicted that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, 47, would be taken into police custody for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme.

On Tuesday, March 30, law enforcement arrested the reality TV personality and her assistant, Stuart Smith, 43. Per the U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of New York, they are both facing two charges each—conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In a press release, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss claimed the Bravolebrity and her assistant "allegedly generated and sold 'lead lists' of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam" from 2012 until March 2021.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney added that they, along with other unidentified co-conspirators, were "motivated by greed, to steal victims' money," who were allegedly over the age of 55.