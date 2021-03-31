Chet Hanks and Ex-Girlfriend Accuse Each Other of Violence as Graphic Video Surfaces

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks' ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker obtained a temporary protective order against him earlier this year after accusing him of violence. Meanwhile, in a video obtained by TMZ that shows him bleeding after what he says was a confrontation between the two, he alleges she assaulted him.
Chet's lawyer has denied Kiana's claims and no arrests have been made. They are detailed in her affidavit requesting the protective order, which was granted in January and expired the following month. No new filings have been made.
In the documents, obtained by E! News, she states that Chet acted violent towards her last October, when they stayed in a New Orleans hotel while he filmed the Showtime miniseries Your Honor, and again this past January at his home in Sugar Land, Tex., where they lived together.
On Wednesday, March 31, TMZ posted a video, which appears to be filmed by Chet, of part of the more recent alleged confrontation between the two, which shows Chet with a bloody face.
The news comes days after the 30-year-old actor, once known by the rap name Chet Haze, went viral on social media over a casual video predicting what he called a "White Boy Summer." He later promoted a "Black Queen Summer."
In her affidavit requesting a temporary protective order against Chet, Kiana says that just after New Year's, she told Chet she was unhappy and planned to leave him and that around Jan. 8, she came home to move her possessions. Chet allegedly became "hostile" towards her, getting in her way and later putting his hand on a knife in the kitchen. She said she swung and then dropped a pot in front of her in response.
Kiana states that as Chet began to approach her during their Jan. 8 confrontation, "I picked up a pot and swung it in the air in front of me and dropped it and started to run away towards the door." She says Chet chased her in front of the house while she recorded him on her phone and screamed for help. She says that a man driving by tried to intervene and called the police, while Chet got a hold of her phone and banged it on the ground. She says she used her assistant's phone to dial 911 as well, while Chet drove off.
Also in her affidavit, Kiana described a confrontation with Chet that allegedly took place in October at a New Orleans hotel room. She claimed Chet shoved her forcefully, telling her she "would not disrespect him, he was in control," and that "he would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to ours." Kiana did not elaborate and Tom and Rita have not commented.
She says she later filed a police report, and that since the incident, she has been afraid to be alone.
Kiana was granted a temporary protective order against Chet days after the incident. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, a court deemed him a "credible threat" to his ex's physical safety. He was barred from communicating with her, coming within 300 feet of her and from possessing a firearm. Chet's handgun license has been suspended.
In the video posted by TMZ, Chet appears to be describing his side of the incident. Kiana is seen walking in front of him in a house, carrying a yellow jacket and a turquoise pot. He asks Kiana, "Are you threatening me with a knife?" and she is seen approaching him, after which the camera goes dark. After a couple of seconds, he appears in a selfie video, with blood dripping down one side of his forehead.
He says, "This bitch just attacked me with a knife," to which she responds, "No I didn't!" She asks a woman, Did I attack [him] with a knife? No, no, not at all. You pushed me!"
"Wow!" Chet says. "Now you're trying to flip the story. Wow! Wow! She just attacked me with a knife."
Kiana responds, "You better get out of my face."
Chet, with more blood dripping down his face, later says in another selfie video that Kiana was "mad because I caught her stealing. Stealing my money. Taking my credit cards and charging her rent to them, other s--t like that."
"The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed," Chet's lawyer Marty Singer told USA Today. "It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."
On March 4, Chet filed a civil lawsuit against Kiana in Los Angeles, where the couple also live together, over the Jan. 8 confrontation. He accuses her of assault, battery and stealing money and property worth almost $20,000 and is seeking a jury trial. A hearing over a non-jury trial has been scheduled for 2022. E! News has reached out to Kiana's rep for comment.
In the court papers, Chet alleges that a day before the confrontation, he learned that Kiana used his debit card to steal about $5,700 from him. He says he broke up with her, canceled his Texas home lease and told her he was moving out. Chet claims that on January 8, Kiana "brought three menacing large men," including one with a gun, to the house and that she then approached him, smashed a pot in his face and cut him with the knife, causing him to bleed. He says she then began videotaping him and told him she would ruin him. He also claims she stole $13,700 worth of possessions, including a couch, a bed and a TV.
Kiana's attorney, D'Angelo Lowe, told TMZ that his client is currently under the care of a doctor and that she has been unsuccessful in her attempts to have Chet served with the TRO, which she wants to make permanent, and has even tried to reach out to his parents.