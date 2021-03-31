Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Says Men DMed Her to Criticize Her Breastfeeding Photos

Watch : Elsa Hosk Is the Inspiration Behind "Frozen's" Elsa?

Some men have been sliding into Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk's DMs for an unexpected reason.

On Tuesday, March 30, the 32-year-old revealed on her Instagram Story that she has received private messages on social media criticizing her for posting photos of herself breastfeeding her baby. Elsa gave birth to her and boyfriend Tom Daly's first child, daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, in February.

"Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding..." the Swedish model wrote, alongside a new pic of her nursing her baby girl in a car. "Like,,, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Elsa had posted the pic and similar ones on her regular Instagram feed a couple of hours after sharing her Instagram Story message. She wrote then, "Moms first day back on set and look who came along."