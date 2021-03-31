David Eigenberg Just Revealed If He's Returning for the Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : David Eigenberg Teases "Sex and the City" & "Chicago Fire" Returns

Is Steve Brady returning to the small screen?!

David Eigenberg, who played Cynthia Nixon's (AKA Miranda Hobbs) longtime love and partner on Sex and the City just shared a major update about whether or not he's returning for the upcoming HBO Max revival of the iconic television series.

According to the Chicago Fire star, he's been asked to appear on the highly anticipated 10-episode SATC reboot.

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eigenberg said exclusively on this morning's episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

Eigenberg's exciting news comes after several other iconic Sex and the City men weighed in on returning for the reboot.