Nikki & Brie Bella Stun at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: See All Their BTS Pics

The Bella Twins are officially Hall of Famers!
On Tuesday, Mar. 30, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella attended the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Florida where the sports stars were inducted into the wrestling Hall of Fame. The Total Bellas stars documented every moment from the huge achievement on social media for fans' enjoyment.
Nikki looked drop dead gorgeous in a strapless, sparkly red Dolce and Gabbana gown with Chanel earrings. Brie looked equally stunning in a long-sleeved red Oscar de la Renta dress with a puffy skirt and her hair in a slicked-back bun.
During the ceremony, the E! stars added one very special accessory to their high-fashion ensembles: their newly minted black and gold Fall of Fame rings with the WWE logo on them. The twins also showed off their HOF plaques in their IG stories.
"Dreams do come true. Never give up. Believe in yourself. Stay fearless. Stay humble. And empower and inspire along the way. #halloffame," Nikki shared in an Instagram post yesterday.
Brie also shared, " Speechless. Grateful. Cloud nine. Are just some of the feelings I'm feeling! So overwhelmed with emotions."
Brie added that she "can't wait for you all to see this special ceremony" when it airs on Peacock next week on Tuesday, Apr. 6.
Nikki and Brie's red carpet appearance comes seven months after they welcomed sons Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson respectively.
