See the Sweet Makeover Eva Mendes Got From Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters

Mommy and me time!
Eva Mendes' daughters gave her an adorable makeover this week—featuring blue makeup. As the Hitch actress—who shares kids Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, with longtime love Ryan Gosling—sweetly shared on Instagram, her girls had fun playing with mom's beauty products.
"My kids did this to me. Again. From head to toe," she captioned a photo of her transformation. "I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas."
After sharing the picture, Eva took to her comments to reply to a few fans, including one who wrote, "TY for raising free-thinking kiddos." In response, the 47-year-old star gushed, "What a sweet thing to say. I love that term 'free thinking.' Thanks for that!"
Another fan also shared their interpretation of the girls' makeover on mom, writing, "They see you as powerful using bold stroke yet yielding with softer lines. They see you as a beauty and love with colors. You are a lucky momma."
After reading this, Eva replied, "Damn that was deep. Thank you!"
Over the last year, Eva has been very open with her social media followers about parenting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In February, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a robe, writing, "Full on Mom mode. I've graduated from my man's sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now."
Eva also shared a list of resources for fellow parents going through similar situations. "These days my kids are getting my full on attention," she added. "It's challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever."
In December, Eva also admitted her mom guilt was in "full effect" amid the pandemic. "My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," she shared. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect."