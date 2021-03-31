Why Home Chefs Everywhere Love Rachael Ray's Cookware Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From the beginning of her career, Rachael Ray simply wanted to make cooking easier.
So when the talk-show host created her own line of kitchenware, she knew she had to start with good pots.
"I had a very tiny stove starting out," Rachael exclusively shared with E! News. "It was an unusual size and only three burners worked and I wanted two large pots that could sit next to each other. So I made them oval instead of round and I wanted the two pots to be able to achieve literally anything."
Lo and behold, she accomplished her goal and so much more. Today, the best-selling author has products sold at major retailers like Amazon, Kohls, Macys, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond. As for the reviews, they keep coming in hot!
"The comments that mean the most to me are when people say my design is smart," Rachael shared. "That it's not just the color they like or anything to do with me. It's the actual function of the product they love. It actually solves a problem for them or they can't remember life without their oval spaghetti pot."
Prepare to start shopping below as we spotlight some of Rachael's greatest products.
Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Nonstick Pasta Pot
Dishwasher safe with enhanced nonstick technology, Rachael's pasta pot boasts a convenient oval shape for fitting in long pasta noodles and a helpful pour spout for managing pasta sauces.
Rachael Ray Brights Garbage Bowl
Rachael's best-selling garbage bowl is perfect for collecting food scraps that pile up when chopping, slicing and dicing that would otherwise pile up on the kitchen counter. Foodies can also use it as a salad bowl.
Rachael Ray Hard Anodized Nonstick Saute Pan/Frying Pan
More than 975 Amazon shoppers delivered a five-star rating on this oval-shaped nonstick sauté pan that features hard anodized cookware construction for durability and even-heating.
Rachael Ray 6-Piece Utensil Set
Whisk eggs, flip pancakes and dish out bowls of soup with this kitchen tool set complete with a slotted and solid spoon, ladle, whisk and both small and large spatulas.
Rachael Ray Cutlery Japanese Stainless Steel Knives Set with Sheaths
Every home chef needs a reliable knife set to make meal prep easier. This set is made from premium-quality Japanese steel for long-lasting performance.
Rachael Ray Ceramics 24-oz. EVOO Dispensing Bottle
Get ready to pour on in style. The fun design brightens your kitchen while keeping extra virgin olive oil within reach for cooking, salads and more.
Rachael Ray Oven Lovin' 5-pc. Nonstick Bakeware Set
Calling all bakers! Rachael's Oven Lovin' nonstick bakeware set features extra-wide handles and silicone grips to give any cook a secure hold on all of those delicious baked creations.
Rachael Ray Stoneware Bubble and Brown Oval Baker
Prepare for a game changer in the kitchen! Whether you are making casseroles, lasagnas or sweet fruit crumble, this sturdy ceramic stoneware baker conveniently goes from oven to table. And yes, it makes your food taste great.
Rachael Ray RRay Lasagna Lugger
Whether you're headed to a socially distant party or the local park, this insulated meal carrier is great for transporting your favorite lasagna, signature dish or desserts.
