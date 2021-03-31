Why Home Chefs Everywhere Love Rachael Ray's Cookware Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From the beginning of her career, Rachael Ray simply wanted to make cooking easier.

So when the talk-show host created her own line of kitchenware, she knew she had to start with good pots.

"I had a very tiny stove starting out," Rachael exclusively shared with E! News. "It was an unusual size and only three burners worked and I wanted two large pots that could sit next to each other. So I made them oval instead of round and I wanted the two pots to be able to achieve literally anything."

Lo and behold, she accomplished her goal and so much more. Today, the best-selling author has products sold at major retailers like Amazon, Kohls, Macys, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond. As for the reviews, they keep coming in hot!

"The comments that mean the most to me are when people say my design is smart," Rachael shared. "That it's not just the color they like or anything to do with me. It's the actual function of the product they love. It actually solves a problem for them or they can't remember life without their oval spaghetti pot."

Prepare to start shopping below as we spotlight some of Rachael's greatest products.