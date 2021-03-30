KardashiansRachel BilsonWomen's History MonthTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kylie Jenner's Short Hairstyle May Inspire You to Go for the Chop

Kylie Jenner rocked a bob while grabbing dinner with Kendall Jenner and some friends. Scroll on to see her 'do and how her hair has changed over the years.

Can you keep up with all of Kylie Jenner's looks?

The 23-year-old reality star took to Instagram on March 29 to post a picture of her edgy new bob. The makeup mogul sported the shorter style while heading out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles with her sister Kendall Jenner and a few of their friends. Kylie wore a form-fitting black catsuit with a blue and pink design for the outing and accessorized her ensemble with a pink bag, matching heels and spiral earrings.

It's unclear when exactly Kylie decided to make the change. Just a few hours before, Stormi Webster's mom posted a series of selfies in which she donned her longer locks. As her fans know, Kylie sometimes wears wigs or extensions to switch up her hair color or length. But last April, she participated in an Instagram Live without them—donning a bronde bob and telling her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, "This is actually the first time I've worn my natural hair."

"I just feel like this is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out," she continued, "no lashes."

photos
Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

To see her hair and more of Kylie's cuts over the years, scroll on.

BACKGRID
Beautiful Bob

In March 2021, Kylie rocked a shorter style for her dinner with Kendall Jenner and friends.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Brunette Bombshell

At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's tousled hair makes for the perfect romantic waves.  

Instagram
Big Barrel Curls

One word: Stunning! Her curly black tresses effortlessly cascade down her shoulders.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
Sweet 16

Kylie's hair is ultra-long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.

Instagram
Test Run

She first experimented with her now-signature blue shade back in 2013, dying her under layer a bright blue hue.

Instagram
Coachella Ready

Her warmer ombré is all about boho chic.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ombré Effects

At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, the E! star heats up the red carpet with a warm caramel ombré.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Fake Out

Don't go gaga over Kylie's bangs just yet—they're clip-ins!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bye Bangs

The faux bangs are gone and her effortless layers return.

Dark Beauty

See ya, blonde! The E! star picks a solid dark hue for her hair, and coordinates her lips to match.

KAO/Splash News
Peek-a-Boo

Surprise! Kylie adds a sneaky splash of blonde to the under layers of her hair.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash
Dark Matter

Chop, chop! Kylie trims her tresses into a shoulder-length cut and goes for a subtler, dark ombré.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Crop Chic

Before long, the old ombré proportions appear on her new short hair.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Lighten Up

To the light side! At least, that's where the ends of her hair are going with this drastic black-to-blond effect.

Instagram
Blond Before the Blue

Just before adopting her cerulean tint, Kylie debuts a blonder-than-ever ombré on Instagram. 

Instagram
Just a Hair

Before she went for the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful teal streaks.

AKM-GSI
Blue Or Bust

And it's blue! The E! star debuts her eye-catching new tint.

Instagram
Faded

Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty shade.

Instagram
Lady in Green

Kylie's color slightly shifts from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Blue's Back

Looks like that Kelly green color was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!

Instagram
New Look

Just ahead of the 2014 VMA Awards, she opts for added edge by shaving her nape.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Va Va VMAs

Jet black and side swept, Kylie's hair is all drama.

Instagram
Selfie Time

She takes out her extensions just in time for a candid selfie.

Abaca USA/AKM-GSI
Classic

Nothing beats her classic lengthy, raven tresses.

Instagram
Déjà Vu

Kylie is clearly channeling big sister Kim Kardashian.

Instagram
Family Matters

Whew! Kylie's dark, long locks are seriously glamorous, and again resemble Kim's flawless hair.

Christopher Polk/WireImage
Pile on the Length

The 17-year-old's extensions are in, and back to teal too.

Instagram
Cold Steel

Instead of her go-to-blue, Kylie settles for an added splash of grey to liven up her hair.

FayesVision/WENN.com
Gone Gray

Kylie's steel gray seems to have softened into a dove shade.

Instagram
Blue Period

And the blue is back! The E! star revives here teal tresses with a black-and-blue ombré.

photos
View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Hair Evolution

