You Can Be Part of Scott Disick's Final Todd Kraines Prank! Here's How

Watch: Scott Disick's Evil Alter Ego...Todd Kraines - Telenovela

Auntie Kris, it's Todd Kraines back for one final prank.

In honor of April Fool's Day (today, Apr. 1), E! is letting Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans take part in one last joke with the man, the myth, the legend himself: Scott Disick.

We don't want to spoil the fun by sharing too many details, but if you want a little laugh to brighten up your Thursday, call 1-855-908-LORD (5673) now to hear from Lord Disick and participate in an LOL-worthy stunt as Scott channels his infamous alter ego Todd Kraines (18 and older only, voice, messaging and data rates may apply).

Kris Jenner might even make an appearance.

After the prank, make sure to tune in to Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season every Thursday night at 8 p.m. on E!.

Happy April Fool's Day, Dolls!

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Scott's original Todd Kraines prank and more of the best KUWTK moments ever.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics
Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

