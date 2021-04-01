You Can Be Part of Scott Disick's Final Todd Kraines Prank! Here's How

Watch : Scott Disick's Evil Alter Ego...Todd Kraines - Telenovela

Auntie Kris, it's Todd Kraines back for one final prank.

In honor of April Fool's Day (today, Apr. 1), E! is letting Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans take part in one last joke with the man, the myth, the legend himself: Scott Disick.

We don't want to spoil the fun by sharing too many details, but if you want a little laugh to brighten up your Thursday, call 1-855-908-LORD (5673) now to hear from Lord Disick and participate in an LOL-worthy stunt as Scott channels his infamous alter ego Todd Kraines (18 and older only, voice, messaging and data rates may apply).

Kris Jenner might even make an appearance.

After the prank, make sure to tune in to Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season every Thursday night at 8 p.m. on E!.

Happy April Fool's Day, Dolls!

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Scott's original Todd Kraines prank and more of the best KUWTK moments ever.