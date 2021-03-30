Aerie's Viral Crossover Leggings Are Back in Stock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This is not a drill, Aerie's best-selling crossover leggings are back in stock in all sizes!

The ultra-flattering black leggings that went viral on TikTok are now available in the cutest prints and hues just in time for spring and summer! In case you're unfamiliar with the buttery-soft leggings that broke the internet, they offer a crossover waistband that accentuates your waistline to make it look snatched while giving your booty a lift and making your thighs look slimmer.

If you're looking to freshen up your collection of activewear, look no further than Aerie! From tie-dye prints and sheeny fabrics to flared leggings and supportive sports bras, you'll look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on.

Scroll below to shop the viral crossover legging and our favorite new activewear arrivals from Aerie!