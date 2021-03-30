Kendall Jenner's Security Increased After Man Is Arrested for Trespassing

Kendall Jenner is beefing up security after a stranger got too close to her gated community.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News that a man was arrested around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 28 for misdemeanor trespassing.
According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the alleged trespasser began to knock on windows while yelling Kendall's name. The individual would later strip off his clothes in an attempt to get in the reality star's pool.
Although Kendall was not harmed during the incident, sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirm to E! News that the model's security and security measures have been increased following the incident. As for the alleged trespasser, police say he has already been released from jail due to COVID-19 protocols.
Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Kendall's attorneys filed to get a restraining order against a different individual.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kendall claimed an LAPD detective told her about a 24-year-old man's plan to buy an illegal firearm to shoot her and then himself.
In the documents, Kendall claimed the individual is being held on a temporary psychiatric hold at a local hospital's psychiatric ward. A judge ultimately granted the temporary restraining order.
Kendall isn't the first family member to experience a security scare in recent months.
On February 24, another 24-year-old man crashed through the gate to Kim Kardashian's Southern California neighborhood. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the man "told law enforcement he was going to see Kim, and at one point even claimed she was his wife."
However, a source close to the situation later told E! News that Kim's security was able to stop the man, noting that "he was arrested and is currently on a 72-hour psych hold."