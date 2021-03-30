Kendall Jenner's Security Increased After Man Is Arrested for Trespassing

Watch : Kim Kardashian Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

Kendall Jenner is beefing up security after a stranger got too close to her gated community.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News that a man was arrested around 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 28 for misdemeanor trespassing.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the alleged trespasser began to knock on windows while yelling Kendall's name. The individual would later strip off his clothes in an attempt to get in the reality star's pool.

Although Kendall was not harmed during the incident, sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirm to E! News that the model's security and security measures have been increased following the incident. As for the alleged trespasser, police say he has already been released from jail due to COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Kendall's attorneys filed to get a restraining order against a different individual.