See June as "Public Enemy No. 1" in Action-Packed The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer

Watch : Elisabeth Moss Says June Becomes Ruthless in Season 3 of "Handmaid's Tale"

"We're the ones we've been waiting for."

June (Elisabeth Moss) makes this very statement in the all-new season four trailer for The Handmaid's Tale. And, from the looks of the just-released footage, the dystopian drama's lead is ready to be her own hero.

At the start of the clip, a voiceover asks, "Miss Osbourne, if you were returned to Gilead, would you be subject to danger of torture, a risk to your life or a risk of cruel treatment or punishment?"

As this question is being asked, footage of June being locked up, friends being hunted and more imply what June's answer will be. Still, this question is the same that Emily (Alexis Bledel) was asked when she made it to the Canadian border with baby Nichole.

So, has our beloved heroine made it to freedom? Oh, we hope so.

Per Samira Wiley's Moira, after June coordinated the rescue of 86 children from Gilead, her friend has become "public enemy No. 1." Thankfully, not everyone is working against June in Gilead.