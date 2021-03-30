See New Amsterdam's Stars Send a Special Message on National Doctors' Day

Watch : Celebrate National Doctors' Day By Planning Your Vaccine

Happy National Doctors' Day!

In honor of the special occasion, NBC and the stars of the hit series New Amsterdam have a special message for viewers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we may be actors, we are inspired by the very real doctors out there fighting every day," Ryan Eggold, who plays Dr. Max Goodwin, shares in the just released video above.

Jocko Sims, who portrays Dr. Floyd Reynolds, adds, "All across America healthcare workers are stretched thin trying to help patients."

The co-stars explain, "So this National Doctors' Day, in honor of all those doctors making a difference, we're going to make a plan."

"Visit PlanYourVaccine.com to get started," Eggold says.

"It's a simple tool that's constantly updated with the latest information as vaccines roll out," Sims shares.

All you have to do is "follow a few prompts to find out where and when you can get vaccinated."

"I made my plan, and then i helped my mom make her plan," Sims says.