Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Dad's "Magician Sawing Accident" Amid His Hospitalization

Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep things light—even amid a hospitalization.

The comedian revealed to fans late Monday, March 29 that her dad Gordon Schumer is in the hospital. The star posted a photo of herself masked next to his hospital bed, her dad looking into the camera with wires attached to his chest.

"I have terrible news," she captioned the post. "My father was in an unfortunate magician sawing accident. He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up."

Fans and friends played along with Amy's joke in the comments, with Derek Blasberg writing, "WHY DID HE VOLUNTEER FROM THE AUDIENCE?....Ps. Sending positive vibes for dad x."

The I Feel Pretty star didn't go into detail about why her dad was actually in the hospital. But when Sarah Cooper wrote, "Hope your dad will be outta there soon," Amy replied, "Yes. Well, some of him."