Wyatt Russell's Confession About His Marvel Knowledge Will Shock Fans

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Let's just say Wyatt Russell did not get cast as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier because of his extensive Marvel knowledge.

Instead, shockingly, he knew very little. "I didn't grow up knowing much about comic books," Wyatt, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, admitted to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Monday, March 29. "My heroes were athletes."

Still, the actor tried not to show how out of the loop he was during the casting process for the new Captain America on the series...to little success. "They showed me a picture of the guy," Wyatt explained, "and I was like, 'Oh, alright. Yeah!'"

Eventually, however, he had to come clean. "Finally, about 15 minutes into the explanation of why I am who I am," he recalled, "I had to look at her and just go, 'I'm really sorry Zoie [Nagelhout]. I don't know any of this stuff.'"