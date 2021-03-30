Why Kim Kardashian's "Wildest Dreams" Post Has Taylor Swift Fans Buzzing

Kim Kardashian just shared a new post featuring Taylor Swift's music—and fans can't seem to shake it off.
Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began binge-watching Bridgerton. And on March 29, she took to Instagram Stories to let her 212 million followers know that she made it to episode six. The KKW Beauty mogul posted a clip of a steamy scene in which Phoebe Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page's character the Duke of Hastings have sex in the rain.
As fans of the show are well aware, the Netflix hit incorporates today's popular songs into the series' 1800s world. And guess what chart-topper just so happened to be playing in the background of this particular scene? Taylor's "Wildest Dreams."
Needless to say, the video caused quite a frenzy on social media. "Kim Kardashian's stories and Wildest Dreams playing at the back," one follower tweeted, "did no one notice?!?!"
Added another, "The no. 1 Swiftie."
Others, however, thought the post was more of a coincidence, with one follower wondering, "Does Kim even know that song is wildest dreams? Lmao."
Kim and Taylor's drama goes way back and much of it involves Kanye West, whom Kim filed for divorce from earlier this year. From Kanye interrupting Taylor's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs to Kim posting that 2016 Snapchat video of Kanye and Taylor's "Famous" discussion, the stars have a lot of history.
While a lot has fueled the feud since then, it seemed like Kim was ready to put it all behind her, telling Andy Cohen in 2019 she was "over" it. But things seemed to take a turn after never-before-seen footage of what appeared to be Kanye and Taylor's call leaked last year. Afterwards, the "Bad Blood" star issued a response on social media.
"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she wrote, linking to Feeding America's website.
Kim later replied and accused Taylor of "lying." In a series of tweets, the reality TV star claimed the "only issue" she "ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...'" In 2016, Taylor's rep said, "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"
Kim then tweeted, "They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission." She also claimed, "The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."
"I never edited the footage (another lie)—I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative," she added. She then compared Kanye's documentation to Taylor's Miss Americana documentary.
"To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary," she wrote. "Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."
Kim then claimed this would be the last team she would speak about this topic. "Sorry to bore you all with this," she wrote. "I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."