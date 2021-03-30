Emma StoneKardashiansWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off bareMinerals and Nudestix

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 30, 2021
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off these products from Nudestix and bareMinerals.

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Beautyblender, bareMinerals, Nudestix & More

Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze

The NUDESTIX Nudies are sticks that can be used as blush, bronzer, eye makeup, and lip color. The soft cream balm melts onto the skin to look naturally flushed. Each stick has a brush on the end that you can use to perfectly blend your look. You can twist the brush off to wash it. The formula is long-wearing and water-resistant. 

$34
$17
Nudestix

bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Top of your makeup with the bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder. It locks your makeup in place and creates an airbrushed finish. It absorbs excess oils to keep skin looking fresh and minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines.

$27
$14
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

2

Kim Kardashian's "Wildest Dreams" Post Has Taylor Swift Fans Buzzing

3

See Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

bareMinerals bareSkin Perfecting Veil Finishing Powder

This finishing powder has vitamin C to brighten your complexion. It absorbs excess oil and balances the skin's texture. It's available in two different shades at Sephora.

$28
$14
Sephora

bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Get that flawless finish and lock in your makeup while protecting your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with the Broad Spectrum SPF 25 powder from bareMinerals.

$28
$14
Sephora

While you're shopping at Sephora, find out why we love Rare Beauty, the makeup line started by Selena Gomez.

