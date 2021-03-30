Pharrell Williams Demands Justice After His Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

Watch : "Bad Girls Club" Alum Deshayla Harris Killed In Shooting

Pharrell Williams is speaking out after his cousin was killed in one of the three Virginia Beach shootings that occurred on Friday, March 26.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to his family member, while also demanding justice for those mourning the loss of their loved ones because of the shootings.

"The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure," Pharrell began his caption on Monday, March 29. "My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims' families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve."

The 47-year-old musician closed, "Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger."

Pharrell didn't share any other details about his cousin's tragedy.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, who released information about the shootings on Twitter on Saturday, March 27, Donovan was one of two victims who passed away. He was 25 years old.