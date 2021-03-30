Kate Middleton's Uncle Doesn't "Believe for a Moment" That She Made Meghan Markle Cry

Kate Middleton's uncle is speaking out in her defense after Meghan Markle claimed the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.
The older brother of Carole Middleton told The Daily Mail that he doesn't "believe" Meghan's version of events, because Kate "doesn't have a mean bone in her body."
"It's just simply not in her nature," he insisted, adding, "She's even lovelier on the inside than on the outside."
Gary, who was not present during the alleged encounter, went so far as to assume that Meghan was the one who "had a hissy fit," suggesting, "Kate would have been trying to make the peace."
He added, "I would fight for Kate's honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I've ever met."
Gary also voiced his disapproval of Meghan and Prince Harry's actions, including their decision to participate in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"When Meghan first entered the royal family, I was made up for Harry," he reflected. "Like the rest of the country, it seemed she was the real deal and it was a marriage made in heaven. But what has happened is heartbreaking."
From Gary's point of view, Meghan's status as a former "Hollywood starlet" made her inclined to betray the royals, claiming, "You can't blame a tiger for biting the head off a sheep. But I don't believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She's an actress and knows how to manipulate her audience."
Additionally, he said he believes Harry is at fault for Meghan's unhappiness, especially because he's advocated for mental health in the past.
"The last time I checked, he was the face of a mental wellbeing charity," the 55-year-old Brit questioned. "Where was he in all this? Surely as her husband, he should have been able to give her the help and support she needed... He's a senior Army officer who has been in a war zone. He should be able to stand up for himself and his wife."
Moreover, Gary took issue with a number of Harry's claims, including Harry's assertion that a member of the royal family allegedly questioned how dark their son, Archie Harrison's, skin color would be. Gary said, "He shouldn't claim to be family-centric when he has hurt everyone who loves him. You don't ask for anonymity and take a step back from public life to then throw your family and your grandmother under a bus on TV. Why would you do that? The royal family is not racist, it's not sexist, it's not ageist. They are a moral compass."
Following the interview, Oprah said Harry asked her to clarify "it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations" about Archie's skin color. She added, "He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."
Meghan also told Oprah that she did not intend to "be disparaging to anyone" when she discussed her conversation with Kate, but merely wanted to share her side of the story. She said that Kate "owned it, and she apologized," but it wasn't until months after the wedding.
Neither Kate nor Prince William have addressed this specific encounter, but the Duke of Cambridge denied any incidents of racism, bluntly stating during a royal engagement, "We are very much not a racist family."