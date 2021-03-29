You Might Have Missed Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

Watch : Meghan Markle's Email to Palace About Kate Middleton Revealed

Kate Middleton's candid new photo is capturing people's hearts.

On Sunday, March 28, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a striking portrait of herself to celebrate her latest project: Hold Still, a photography book that documents the life of British citizens during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced–the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers," the 39-year-old royal wrote on Instagram. "But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

"Through Hold Still," she continued, "I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing–to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic."