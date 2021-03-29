You Might Have Missed Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

Kate Middleton's candid new photo is capturing people's hearts.
On Sunday, March 28, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a striking portrait of herself to celebrate her latest project: Hold Still, a photography book that documents the life of British citizens during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced–the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers," the 39-year-old royal wrote on Instagram. "But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."
"Through Hold Still," she continued, "I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing–to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic."
Kate's new passion project wasn't the only thing worth noting. The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to Princess Diana with her Instagram portrait of choice. While the nod was super subtle, so much so you may have missed it, it was also very sweet.
In the image, in which Kate is flashing her famous smile as she holds up her camera, she is wearing a bright red sweater over a white button-down that has a pie-crust collar. As some royal fans know, the ruffled design was a favorite of Princess Diana's.
The late royal frequently donned the playful piece in the '80s and '90s and even popularized the style.
In fact, Netflix's season four of The Crown recreated several of Diana's outfits that she wore with pie-crust collars. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was known to accessorize the collars with delicate ribbons or pair them with overcoats and blazers.
Kate, however, kept her ruffled collar ensemble a little more casual and low-key.
It was just five months ago that she honored the late Princess of Wales during a rare outing in London with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge. At the time, she stepped out in a vibrant crimson-colored coat by Alexander McQueen—one of her most-worn designer brands. She styled the statement piece with a white blouse, black slacks and a matching handbag.
Her colorful ensemble was reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1994 outfit, in which she donned a bright red coat during a ski trip in Switzerland.
It's unclear if Kate's Hold Still book captures the British royal family's life in lockdown. But if her new candid portrait is any indication, it's clear she's a pro behind the lens.