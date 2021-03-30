Here's Your First Look at Dorinda Medley's New Book Make It Nice

Charles Sykes/Bravo

E!: I want to talk about your new look and then the weight loss and what can you tell us about it. Because I said you look great and I didn't even notice the caption, but you look so slim and I just I think people want to know a little bit more about how. I mean we know it's Nutrisystem but I think we want to know a little bit more about how you're doing it.

DM: Well I think it's, you know, this whole last year, it's such a beautiful process of growth. Again, this terrible thing that happened, COVID, you know I was like okay, maybe it's time to stop, look, listen and reinvent, you know? Really take time to dig deep and go back to my roots and get super healthy. I did partner with Nutrisystem, which I was kind of both excited and insulted that they wanted to partner with me. But it was good because I'm not the only one, I think we all went a little nuts during COVID. Also the Berkshires are so about health and wellness and outdoors. It was very easy to do that and I love to cook healthy. I just decided to just become my best self, I really do.

Sometimes when you are on a show or doing any kind of project, you think it's your whole entire life but when you leave it you realize the world's really big. You can take on your old life a little bit and I think COVID really was such a learning curve for all of us, what was important, you know? Spending so much time again with my parents and coming back home after leaving here when I was 18 basically to go college, I never really came back. I went as them as my caretaker and I came home almost becoming the person that sort of looked after them during COVID. I took that job very pridefully.