SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Just Made SAG Awards History

The latest stop along the 2021 awards season: the SAG Awards!

The Screen Actors Guild shook things up this year with a pre-taped, one-hour ceremony that aired on Sunday, April 4, making for an exceptionally unique (but nonetheless entertaining!) affair.

The Crown and Schitt's Creek each nabbed two prizes on the TV side. In the film categories, Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman both won for their lead roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while The Trial of the Chicago 7 took home the final prize of the night for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"'If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the see-saw of the mind'—that's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," Chadwick's wife Taylor Simone Ledward said in accepting the award for the star who passed away in August at age 43. "Thank you, Screen Actors Guild. Thank you, Chad."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nominees and presenters gathered remotely, and comedic segments were filmed ahead of Sunday's main event.

Back in February, before the SAG Awards were postponed to avoid conflicting with last month's 2021 Grammys, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs teamed up with Emily in Paris starlet Lily Collins to announce the nominations. Notable recipients included Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, topping the film side with three nods each, as well as Chadwick, who became the first person to earn four SAG nominations in a single year.

Unlike the Oscars and Golden Globes, winners at the SAG Awards are voted on by their peers in SAG-AFTRA.

So, without further ado, check out the complete list of 2021 honorees below!