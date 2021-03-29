Emma Stone Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Love Story With Dave McCary

Watch : Emma Stone Gives Birth to Her First Child

Emma Stone is an actress, an Oscar winner and a producer. And now, she's taking on a new role: mom!

A source told E! News the 32-year-old star recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Dave McCary. Neither the exact birth date nor the child's name were revealed.

The privacy around the birth should come as no surprise to Stone's fans. After all, the Easy A alum never announced the pregnancy. But after photos of Stone baring her baby bump spread online earlier this year, multiple outlets reported the La La Land lead was expecting. Although, Stone had hinted at wanting to start a family before.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she once told Jennifer Lawrence in an interview for Elle. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Stone has also kept the details of her relationship with McCary private. According to People, the A-lister and Saturday Night Live segment director met when she was hosting SNL in 2016 and tied the knot last fall.