Kim Kardashian Proves She's Just Like the Rest of Us While Bingeing Bridgerton

Dearest reader: Kim Kardashian has fallen under the spell of Bridgerton.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved she, too, is not immune to the allure of Shonda Rhimes' megahit Netflix series. In fact, much like the other 82 million households who have streamed the eight delightfully juicy episodes, the mom of four has been completely glued to the TV, soaking in every waltz and dramatic kiss the show has to offer.
So far, we know the KKW Beauty mogul has watched the first four episodes, as evidenced by her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 28. There, she documented her own viewing in real time, including some apt commentary.
"It's finally happening!!!" Kim declared in a post with a photo of characters Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her TV screen. "I'm not ok!!!!" she added to a photo of the pair dancing.
Along with Stephanie Shepherd, Tracy Romulus and some wine glasses, Kim's viewing party continued. "What is happening?!?!" she asked as the couple danced. "I'm not crying!"
Then, just before their long-awaited kiss in the fourth episode, Kim urged, "Kiss her!" and then the ladies squealed when it happened. Every other fan to Kim: "Same."
While it looks like she still has a few more episodes to go, welcome to the Bridgerton Fan Club, Kim. If you haven't heard, the show isn't ending there, either. A second season has already been green-lit and is set to begin production this spring.
Netflix has also graciously informed fans that the next string of episodes will focus on Daphne's older brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who will have his own love story to tell.
But, first, Kim needs to catch up...or shall we say, keep up.