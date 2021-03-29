Dan Levy Reveals Who Really Started the Sweet Saturday Night Live Note Trend

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Dan Levy is sharing the real origin of the headline-making Saturday Night Live note trend.

As fans of the Schitt's Creek star may recall, after he hosted the NBC sketch comedy show in February, Levy left a message on a Post-It note for the next celeb host, Regina King. After seeing the note—which read, 'Regina! You got this!'—the Oscar winner shared it on her Instagram Story, writing, "Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl."

King then continued the trend, writing a note of her own to Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who also kept the tradition going.

And while Levy is getting the credit for the note tradition, he actually got the idea from another star. During a recent interview with Today, the actor revealed who really started the trend. "I feel the need to clarify this…I didn't start [the tradition]," he explained. "I kind of continued it."

In fact, Levy wrote the note to King after seeing a message Woody Harrelson left for Phoebe Waller-Bridge before she hosted in 2019.