Madonna Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

Watch : Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Head Onto Fan's Body in 2015

Madonna certainly knows how to grab her fans' attention.

The 62-year-old singer shared a carousel of pics to Instagram on Sunday, March 28 that show her wearing black lingerie consisting of underwear, a strappy bra and a vintage biker cap. In the caption, she referenced the alter ego she had explored in her 2019 album Madame X, although she did not specify when the shots were taken.

"And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame [X emoji]," Madonna captioned the post.

The images spurred reactions from plenty of famous pals, including Snoop Dogg, who commented, "I need u [heart-with-sparkles emojis]. Hit. Guy." He added a film-projector emoji, along with a variety of others.

Asia Argento wrote, "You're so stunning," adding a heart-with-arrow emoji. And Kelly Ripa simply replied with five fire emojis.

This is not the first time this month that Madonna's Instagram presence has made headlines. In a recent TikTok video that went viral, Australian user Amelia Goldie accused the star of allegedly photoshopping her face onto Amelia's photo and posting it to Instagram way back in 2015.