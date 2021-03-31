A Day in Her Life: Ego Nwodim Shares What Really Goes Down Backstage at Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kate McKinnon on What Makes "Saturday Night Live" Work

Some people have jobs so cool we'd actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email.

Not to say we don't cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don't have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we?

But the impossibly cool people we'll be profiling in E! News' latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we'd drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life...

We'd say our first contributor needs no introduction, but she literally gets one each week courtesy of the announcers at Saturday Night Live. Part of the NBC mainstay's cast since 2018, Ego Nwodim was promoted to regular last fall, her literal LOL characters such as Edith Puthie and L'evanka Trump making the University of Southern California alum an indispensable part of the team.