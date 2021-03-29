KardashiansRoyal FamilyWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sephora's Oh Snap Sale: Get 50% Off Perricone MD

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 29, 2021 12:36 PMTags
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer and Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum.

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer instantly hydrates skin. It plumps, firms, and smooths skin over time to create a radiant complexion.

$69
$35
Sephora

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

If you're fretting over dullness, uneven skin tone, fine lines and wrinkles, and dryness, give this serum a try while it's available at half price. The Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum visibly lifts and improves skin plumpness, cushion, bounce, and resiliency.

$129
$65
Sephora

