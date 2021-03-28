John Legend and Luna Have an Adorable Easter Bunny Father-Daughter Dance

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen kicked off the Easter 2021 festivities early.

On Saturday, March 27, a little more than a week before the holiday, the two shared photos from an outdoor celebration, where the "All of Me" singer dressed up as the Easter Bunny. John posted on his Instagram a video showing him wearing a masked white furry rabbit costume while dancing with the couple's 4-year-old daughter Luna Stephens on a deck adorned with a carrot-shaped balloon display, other pastel-colored balloons and Easter eggs and other holiday-themed decor. She recognized him through his dance moves and giggled at the realization.

"Haha!" she said, pointing at him. "You're dad!"

He wrote, "She knew it was me."

John also shared a photo of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny with Chrissy sitting in his lap as he clutched bottles of his Legend Vineyard Exclusive wines, writing, "She suspected it was me as well. Perhaps it was the @lve_wines."

The model and influencer posted similar pics on her own page, writing, "My bunny."