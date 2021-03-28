Frankie Muniz Introduces His Baby Boy and Reveals What He's Given Up for His Little One

Frankie Muniz's baby boy has changed his life in more ways than one.
The 35-year-old former teen star, who rose to fame playing the lead character on the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, and his wife Paige Muniz announced last week that they have welcomed their first child, a boy.
On Saturday, March 27, they shared the first photos of their newborn son and revealed his name, while Frankie opened up about the sacrifices he is now making in his life as a dad.
"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz," Frankie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the infant sleeping on a DockATot baby lounger. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."
He continued, "I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them. I've even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz."
After Malcolm in the Middle ended its seven-season run in 2006, Frankie worked as a professional race car driver while continuing to act. In 2009, during a race, he crashed into a wall, breaking his back and suffering other injuries.
More health woes followed in later years. In 2012, Frankie suffered a mini-stroke. Almost a year later, he experienced a second one. In 2017, while competing on Dancing With the Stars, Frankie revealed that he suffered from memory loss and doesn't even remember filming Malcolm in the Middle.
Paige shared on her own Instagram several more family photos of baby Mauz. She also revealed her fears about becoming a mother.
"No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom," she wrote. "My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings."
"Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own!" she continued. "Mauz Mosley Muniz was born on March 22, and weighed in at exactly 7lbs. He's literally my dream boat. Now, to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing... yiiiiikes. (p.s. Mauz rhymes with pause, in case you were wondering how to pronounce it).
—Additional reporting by Tierney Bricker