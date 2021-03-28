Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested for Child Abuse

Founding member and drummer of the band Alabama Shakes is facing child abuse charges, E! News can confirm.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff in Alabama, Steven William Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, March 24 on charges of child abuse and for violating a domestic violence protection order. The police department didn't disclose how the drummer violated the protection order.
Moreover, authorities have yet to share more information regarding the musician's case.
WHNT, a local news station in Alabama, reported more details of Steven's case, claiming the Limestone County Grand Jury charged him of "willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18."
The 35-year-old musician was taken to Limestone County Jail with a bond set at $21,500, per local law enforcement. At this time, a court date has been set to April 7. However, per the Limestone County Sheriff's Department, there's a possibility it will be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Deadline reports Steven pled guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County in March 2020. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail with 24 months on probation.
Per AL, a local Alabama publication, a judge issued the protection order after Steven's ex-wife accused him of choking, injuring and stalking her, as well as harassing her. She also alleged he broke into her home. The outlet cited court records.
E! News has reached out to the star's reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response.
Steven helped form Alabama Shakes in 2009 in Athens, Ala. The group has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best American Roots Performance.
Alabama Shakes has been on hiatus for almost two years as lead singer Brittany Howard pursues a solo career.